South Africa

Suspect arrested for fatal stabbing of Gqeberha physio in her home

CCTV footage identifies 29-year-old man

10 August 2023 - 10:27 By TimesLIVE
Physiotherapist Marolien Schmidt was murdered in her home in Richmond Hill, Gqeberha, during a home invasion in the early hours of Wednesday.
Image: Werner Hills

Police have arrested a 29-year-old suspect in connection with the murder of a popular Gqeberha physiotherapist in her own home on Women's Day.

Ward councillor Terri Stander shared on Facebook the suspect was arrested for the fatal stabbing of Marolien Schmidt after her security camera footage provided information that helped identify him.

Marolien Schmidt, an Ironman athlete, was described as a caring person with a passion for life.
Image: Marolien Schmidt Facebook profile image

She praised police for their effort in tracing the suspect, saying: “Some people did not rest until the suspect was captured at about 1am this morning [Thursday].”

Radio station Algoa FM reported police spokesperson Capt Sandra Janse van Rensburg confirmed the man was arrested in Central in the early hours of Thursday.

Schmidt, who recently celebrated her 40th birthday, was stabbed multiple times in her Richmond Hill home. She succumbed to her wounds while neighbours rushed her to hospital.

Schmidt matriculated from Hoër Volkskool in Graaff-Reinet and obtained her qualification from Stellenbosch University in 2005, the radio station reported.

A candlelight vigil was held outside her home on Wednesday night as friends shared their tributes to the “beloved” Schmidt, an Ironman athlete described as a caring person with a passion for life.

TimesLIVE

