South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues

10 August 2023 - 10:00 By TimesLIVE
Courtesy: SABC News

The Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues in the Pretoria high court on Thursday.

On Tuesday, TimesLIVE reported that defence attorney for two of the accused Sipho Ramosepele said state witness Tumelo Madlala's testimony has led him to believe that they were dealing with South Africa's “dumbest” criminals.

'Are you telling us Senzo was killed by Mzansi's dumbest criminals?' Meyiwa witness asked by defence

Defence attorney for two of the accused in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial, Sipho Ramosepele, said Tumelo Madlala's testimony has led him to believe ...
News
1 day ago

Defence points out 'identity error' in Senzo Meyiwa murder case

Defence lawyer Charles Mnisi, representing one of the five men accused of killing Senzo Meyiwa, has put it to the soccer star's childhood friend that ...
News
1 day ago

Irate Madlala dismisses defence claims that no intruders were involved in Meyiwa shooting

The truth of what happened in the Vosloorus home on October 26 2014 when Senzo Meyiwa was shot is known by Tumelo Madlala, Kelly Khumalo, her sister ...
News
1 day ago
