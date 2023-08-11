South Africa

LISTEN | 'Relief' as Santaco, Cape Town resolve taxi strike

At least five people were killed in the weeklong strike, dozens were arrested and infrastructure damaged

11 August 2023
Santaco ended its stayaway on Thursday night, a week after withdrawing all minibus taxis in the Western Cape. File photo.
Image: ER Lombard/Gallo Images

Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis, Western Cape premier Alan Winde and representatives of the South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) in the Western Cape briefed the media on Friday morning on the resolution to the minibus taxi strike.

Hill-Lewis said the extension of negotiations with Santaco was unnecessary as the final proposal was identical to that drafted earlier. However, he said the resolution came as a “relief”. 

Santaco announced the end of its stayaway on Thursday night, a week after it withdrew all minibus taxis in the province.

LISTEN HERE:

The weeklong strike caused major disruptions and left tens of thousands of commuters, including schoolchildren, stranded.

At least five people were killed, dozens arrested and infrastructure damaged.

A task team has been given 14 days to negotiate further on matters that remain on the table, but Santaco Western Cape first deputy chair Nceba Enge says this is not enough.

TimesLIVE

