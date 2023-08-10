Cape Town's taxi strike has resulted in raised concerns about the safety of international tourists, with the US, UK and Canada issuing security alerts for travellers to the city.
The suspension of taxi operations started last Thursday and was set to end on Wednesday. However, a deadlock in talks between the City of Cape Town and the SA National Taxi Council (Santaco) resulted in the strike continuing on Thursday, the eighth day of the strike.
Briefing journalists this week, police minister Bheki Cele said five people had been killed, including a law enforcement advancement plan (LEAP) officer Zamikhaya Kwinana and British doctor Kar Hao Teoh. Both were killed in Nyanga in separate shootings.
The UK government urged its citizens to delay planned travel to Cape Town if possible.
“There are ongoing minicab taxi strikes in the Cape Town area. These strikes have the potential to turn violent and may affect multiple areas, including journeys to and from the airport,” the UK travel advisory read. “Where it is safer to do so, consider delaying your journey and, if possible, seek advice from a trusted local source, such as your hotel or travel provider.
“Avoid areas where protests, demonstrations, or marches are taking place, especially in city centres and townships. Do not cross protester roadblocks. This could provoke a violent reaction.”
UK, US, Canada issue security alerts for travellers to Cape Town
Image: OJ Koloti
Tourism minister Patricia de Lille called for the Western Cape government and Santaco to find a solution to end the strike, saying it could hurt the tourism sector.
“I would like to convey my heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of the tourist [Teoh] who was killed in this incident. I plead with law enforcement agencies to find the perpetrators as soon as possible.
“I call on the Western Cape government, the city and the taxi association to urgently and peacefully resolve the dispute as soon as possible and to consider the broader and devastating affect of the taxi strike on the economy and the lives of local citizens and visitors,” she said.
De Lille said she noted the travel security advisory by UK and US, saying she has appealed to the country’s security cluster to strengthen tourism safety.
“The safety of all people and visitors to our country is our priority, and we are actively collaborating with authorities to ensure swift and calm resolution of issues that have resulted in these protests. South Africa is dedicated to ensuring a secure experience for all who live in and visit our country.”
