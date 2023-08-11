South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Unisa hosts woman of the year award celebration amid administration woes

11 August 2023 - 10:09 By TIMESLIVE
ANC treasurer-general Gwen Ramokgopa is the main speaker at Unisa's Feroza Adam memorial lecture 2023 and the Unisa woman of the year award celebration on Friday.

