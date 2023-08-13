Bayern and Kane hope transfer will prove to be perfect match

Harry Kane's move from Tottenham Hotspur to Bayern Munich on a four-year deal on Saturday may have raised eyebrows with the England captain leaving the world's richest league for the Bundesliga, but both sides hope it will be a match made in heaven.

The Bavarians have long been the dominant force in Germany, backed by the biggest budget in the league.

With a turnover in 2022 of more than €665m, they dwarf all other Bundesliga clubs, including last season's runners-up Borussia Dortmund who had about half that.

Bayern have won the last 11 Bundesliga titles while also clinching the Champions League in 2020, their most recent of six European Cup wins.