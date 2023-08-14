“Insourcing will eliminate the need to strike for better wages, unemployment insurance benefits and medical aid cover,” he said.
Insourcing of eThekwini security on the table as parties tally the cost of private companies
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
Parties in the eThekwini council have mixed views about insourcing safety and security personnel before Tuesday’s council meeting to consider the matter.
The motion, proposed by ActionSA, will top the agenda of the delayed council meeting which was to be held in June.
ActionSA KwaZulu-Natal chairperson Zwakele Mncwango said private security companies were costing the city a lot of money to guard municipal property and assets while “exploiting” their workers who sometimes go months without pay.
Mncwango said the success of the motion would be win-win for the city, which would save money and the workers who would be able to work under “respectable” conditions.
“Insourcing will eliminate the need to strike for better wages, unemployment insurance benefits and medical aid cover,” he said.
“This is an opportunity for political parties to stop the exploitation of security personnel and if they truly care for the wellbeing and the restoration of the dignity of our security guards, while saving large sums of money for the municipality, which can be channelled to better service delivery.”
Though other parties in council have expressed support for insourcing, they have also raised concerns about the practicality in certain situations.
The African Christian Democratic Party said they would support the motion.
Jameel Essop told TimesLIVE the municipality was spending a lot of money on private security companies that did not reach security guards, with some of them earning between R5,000 and R6,000 a month.
“The ACDP sees this as a gross violation of hardworking guards who risk their lives to protect municipal property or officials.
“The ACDP believes the system does not give parties the opportunity to scrutinise the functions and responsibilities of security guards and stop the exploitation of funds. Insourcing security guards will strengthen parties such as the ACDP to hold the municipality to account and ensure ratepayers' money is maximised to see true progress and growth in our city.”
Imtiaz Syed of the Active Citizens Coalition said: “ActionSA has a point. On one hand it will be a good thing because you’re empowering, but on the other hand, if the city starts internalising everything we would create no SMMEs to empower public/private partnerships that would allow growth in the private sector.”
The ANC believes the issue should be considered case by case.
Spokesperson Mlondi Mkhize said they supported insourcing in areas and circumstances where it is would be sustainable.
He said the party’s eThekwini regional executive committee’s previous call for the municipality to insource security to guard water and pump stations because of vandalism showed they supported insourcing.
“Those are things and areas where we said we can support insourcing so security can get safer and [provide] comfortable working conditions.”
Mkhize added there were also different circumstances.
“We won't allow or encourage a situation where the municipality insources people who will have a short [work] span and end up having to be retrenched a year after the completion of the project.
“In principle we support insourcing security in areas where it is practical and reasonable to do so.”
