South Africa

SIU applies for leave to appeal judgment that set aside Telkom proclamation

14 August 2023 - 20:05
Ernest Mabuza Journalist
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
The SIU has applied for leave to appeal the judgment which set aside a proclamation giving the unit authority to investigate various Telkom matters. Stock photo
The SIU has applied for leave to appeal the judgment which set aside a proclamation giving the unit authority to investigate various Telkom matters. Stock photo
Image: 123RF/Olivier Le Moal

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) on Monday applied for leave to appeal the decision of the Pretoria high court relating to its investigation into the affairs of Telkom. 

Last month, the court declared a proclamation issued by President Cyril Ramaphosa last year authorising the SIU to investigate allegations of maladministration, malpractice and possible corruption in the affairs of Telkom was unconstitutional, invalid and of no force or effect.

The court found Telkom was not a state institution and the SIU could not investigate allegations of maladministration, malpractice and possible corruption in the company. 

After consulting our legal team, the SIU believes there is reason for an appeal. The court needs to give a fuller picture of what constitutes a state institution as this can set a legal precedent on which institutions the SIU can exercise its powers,” the unit said. 

It was important that the issue of “state institution” be decided and settled.  

“If this is not clarified it may create an unwelcome precedent that some public institutions may inadvertently be shielded from investigation by the SIU.”

TimesLIVE 

READ MORE:

Turns out the ANC was in exile from reality, too

The leading lights of the party returned home full of fine-sounding  ideology, but totally bereft of common sense or competence, writes Barney ...
Opinion & Analysis
2 months ago

Telkom files notice to oppose SIU investigation into Nigeria's MultiLinks acquisition

Telkom has filed court papers opposing President Cyril Ramaphosa’s proclamation order instructing the Special Investigating Unit to investigate the ...
Business Times
1 year ago

SIU to pursue officials who resigned amid 'tender fraud' probe at Thembisa Hospital

The Special Investigating Unit will pursue Thembisa Hospital officials who resign in the face of an investigation or disciplinary action by freezing ...
News
4 days ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. Senzo Meyiwa's postmortem report expected to come under scrutiny in court soon South Africa
  2. SIU applies for leave to appeal judgment that set aside Telkom proclamation South Africa
  3. Baby formula and nappies are killing me, says security guard on life with ... News
  4. Correctional services pays R13m towards its Gauteng prisons water debt South Africa
  5. Paradise lost: yet another travel agency fails to deliver News

Latest Videos

Minister of correctional services clarifies decision to release Zuma from prison
Former president Jacob Zuma arrives at prison, released an hour and a half later