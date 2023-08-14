South Africa

Two life jail terms for Mpumalanga pastor who raped 15-year-old girl

14 August 2023 - 16:07 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
The Ermelo regional court has sentenced a 51-year-old pastor who raped a 15-year-old-girl on two separate occasions to two life imprisonment terms. Stock photo.
The Ermelo regional court has sentenced a 51-year-old pastor who raped a 15-year-old-girl on two separate occasions to two life imprisonment terms. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/tinnakornlek

A Mpumalanga church pastor who raped a 15-year-old congregant on two separate occasions in 2020 has been convicted and sentenced in the Ermelo regional court to two life imprisonment terms. 

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Monica Nyuswa said on Monday the pastor, 51, and the survivor lived in the same area. The rapes happened between July and September 2020. 

The pastor denied the allegations, but prosecutor Rothman Chanѐ, who led the testimony of the survivor and her brother who found his sister naked on one of the occasions, said it was corroborated by a medical report.  

In aggravation of sentence the state handed in a victim impact statement compiled by the victim’s mother and facilitated by court preparation officer Faith Masango.

“In her statement she said she felt angry and disappointed because the family trusted the accused. He was their spiritual leader and a father figure to children in the church who was supposed to protect children, not use their vulnerability to his advantage.”

Maths teacher fired for ‘inserting his tongue’ inside pregnant pupil’s mouth

Facing three charges, Mziwamadoda Ngubo pleaded not guilty but the arbitrator ruled against him earlier this month.
News
2 hours ago

Nyuswa said magistrate Eben Jonker found no compelling and substantial reason to deviate from the prescribed minimum sentence and imposed life imprisonment on each count.

The court ordered the pastor's name be listed in the national register of sexual offenders.

Mpumalanga director of public prosecutions Nkebe Kanyane welcomed the conviction and sentence.

“Sentences of this nature are indicative of our commitment to the fight against gender-based violence,” Kanyane said 

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Teen sex ring pimp Gerhard Ackerman handed 12 life sentences

Sex trafficker Gerhard Ackerman has been sentenced to 12 life sentences for the paedophilic crimes committed under his watch and by him.
News
4 hours ago

AfriForum to help Bokgabo Poo’s family get answers, but there won’t be a retrial

The accused man was acquitted. He cannot be tried again for the same crime
News
21 hours ago

Life imprisonment for man who raped girl aged five

The Benoni regional court on Friday sentenced a 36-year-old man from eTwatwa to life imprisonment for the rape of a five-year-old girl in 2019 .
News
2 days ago

‘Deadly curses’ and big cash donations come to light at Omotoso trial

A former member of the Jesus Dominion International Church told the Gqeberha high court he had feared for his life after church leader pastor Timothy ...
News
6 days ago

EDITORIAL | Cracks in justice system and blind support for offenders is hell for victims of abuse

It is deeply disappointing how some sectors of society can protect and cover up heinous crimes minors
Opinion & Analysis
1 month ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. Correctional services pays R13m towards its Gauteng prisons water debt South Africa
  2. Paradise lost: yet another travel agency fails to deliver News
  3. Gun found on Meyiwa murder accused Mncube belonged to security company, court ... South Africa
  4. Two life jail terms for Mpumalanga pastor who raped 15-year-old girl South Africa
  5. Three leopards 'spotted on N2' didn't escape from KZN game reserves: report South Africa

Latest Videos

Minister of correctional services clarifies decision to release Zuma from prison
Former president Jacob Zuma arrives at prison, released an hour and a half later