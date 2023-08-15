JMPD arrests seven men for possession of stolen goods, bribery

The Johannesburg metropolitan police department arrested five men for possession of suspected stolen property in Midrand and Hillbrow on Tuesday.

Four of the five men were also arrested for bribery. Two others who attempted to bribe police to free their accomplices were also arrested.

JMPD spokesperson Xolani Fihla said their officers stopped a vehicle, with four men who were driving into oncoming traffic at Allan Road in Olifantsfontein.



The officers searched the vehicle and discovered the occupants had suspected stolen goods including a handbag, a wallet, bank cards, a driving licence and cellphones that they could not account for.

The men, who are Zimbabweans, were questioned and admitted they rob patrons at various places of entertainment of their personal belongings. They further claimed they sold the stolen goods to a shop owner in Hillbrow.

Fihla said the suspects attempted to offer the officers a bribe and led them to a shop at the corners of Klein and Pretorius streets in Hillbrow where they found their buyer who was in possession of cellphones without receipts.