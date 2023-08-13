EDITORIAL | No justice until we address police capacity and skills
Cops cannot do their job properly without investment in resources
13 August 2023 - 21:06
The lack of due diligence and appetite for investigating criminal matters in this country is the true crime. When all is said and done, the families of the victims are left suffering twice because perpetrators are often not linked to crimes owing to poor evidence gathering skills, pressure leading to wrongful arrests and frankly, incompetence...
