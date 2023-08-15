South Africa

Marike de Klerk’s murderer gets parole

Luyanda Mboniswa was a security guard at the former first lady's Dolphin Beach apartment in Blouberg, Cape Town

15 August 2023 - 06:55
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
FW and Marike de Klerk at the opening of parliament.
FW and Marike de Klerk at the opening of parliament.
Image: Terry Shean / Sunday Times

The man convicted of the murder of former president FW de Klerk's ex-wife Marike is set to be placed on parole from the end of this month, the department of correctional services announced on Tuesday.

Luyanda Mboniswa was convicted and sentenced to life behind bars in 2003 for the murder of Marike de Klerk. He was also slapped with a 15-year jail term for robbery. 

The former first lady, who was 64 years old, was stabbed in the back and strangled in her apartment at the Dolphin Beach estate in Blouberg, Cape Town, in December 2001. Mboniswa, who stole a gold watch, a cellphone, two torches and some money, had worked at the complex as a security guard. He was 21 at the time of the crime.

The department's Singabakho Nxumalo, in a statement, confirmed Mboniswa's parole placement 20 years after sentencing, effective from August 30, 2023.

PODCAST | Death at midnight: the murder of Marike de Klerk

In episode 105 of 'True Crime South Africa', we explore the circumstances surrounding former first lady Marike de Klerk's murder and consider whether ...
News
6 months ago

“In compliance with the Correctional Services Act, Mboniswa was considered for parole placement having served the minimum required time. The parole placement process started from the preparation of the profile by the case management committee and consideration by the correctional supervision and parole board.

“The national council for correctional services also dealt with the profile before its submission to the minister of justice and correctional services for a decision. The minister is empowered by section 78 of the Correctional Services Act to make a determination on those sentenced to life.

Nxumalo said upon release, Mboniswa “will be admitted into the system of community corrections, whereby he is expected to comply with specific set of parole conditions for the rest of his natural life”.

“He will be assigned a monitoring official to render supervision duties. Normal parole conditions will apply, such as being restricted to his magisterial district. He is also not allowed to have contact with the family of the victim and shall not change his residential address without informing the monitoring official.”

The department reiterated that parole formed part of the “total rehabilitation programme” aimed at correcting an offender's behaviour and said it “may include continuation of programmes in the system of community corrections”.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

'He was a careful pragmatist': The many faces of FW de Klerk

The last apartheid president went from being an apartheid enforcer to a peacemaker. But, writes Chris Barron, his legacy is stained by his refusal to ...
Opinion & Analysis
1 year ago

OBITUARY | Apartheid’s last president, who thought he could outplay the ANC

FW De Klerk, who was diagnosed with mesothelioma cancer in June, died on Thursday aged 85
News
1 year ago

Documentary explores F.W. de Klerk's role in ending Apartheid

The former president did his bit to end apartheid, but he may not be quite as blameless as he thinks he is, writes Rebecca Davies after watching the ...
Lifestyle
8 years ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. Man charged for making false bomb threat on Malaysia Airlines flight could be ... World
  2. EXPLAINER: Trump charged under law used to prosecute mafia bosses World
  3. Marike de Klerk’s murderer gets parole South Africa
  4. Insourcing of eThekwini security on the table as parties tally the cost of ... South Africa
  5. SRC to march on parliament to protest new NSFAS student payment system News

Latest Videos

Minister of correctional services clarifies decision to release Zuma from prison
Former president Jacob Zuma arrives at prison, released an hour and a half later