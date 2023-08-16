South Africa

POLL | Should education department develop a universal hair teaching curriculum?

16 August 2023 - 15:20 By TIMESLIVE
The mother of a girl expelled from her private school said her daughter's hair is natural and no extensions were used to style it. File image.
Image: Antonio Muchave

From time to time, a row over hair in school dominates the headlines — and in most cases, the hair in question is African hair. 

A recent grievance, reported by Sowetan, is of a 13-year-old pupil who was suspended from attending classes at Crowthorne Christian Academy because her dreadlocks violated the school’s policy. 

The pupil had an afro but reinstalled dreadlocks she had when she was a minor.

The school does not have a policy against dreadlocks but does not accept extensions.

Lack of understanding of African hair by the private school’s officials led to them barring the child for her naturally grown dreadlocks.

According to the mother, this was done despite her explaining to the school's principal Tanya Booysen the dreadlocks were not extensions. 

Sowetan reported a message sent by the school after the explanation read: “[Name] hair was extended, regardless of what it is called. You have had ample time to remove the hair that was extended. I expect the extensions to be removed before [learner] comes to school on Monday [August 14].”

In the past, schools have been in the spotlight for discrimination against pupils with natural African hair.

The department of education found teachers at Pretoria High School for Girls violated the dignity of black pupils in 2016 by instructing them to straighten their hair.

It ordered disciplinary action be taken against them.

