South Africa

CCTV footage captures deadly Boksburg shooting

18 August 2023 - 17:16
Two people were shot dead in Boksburg on Friday.
Image: 123RF

CCTV footage has surfaced showing how two people were shot dead in Boksburg, Ekurhuleni on Friday.

Gauteng police spokesperson Col Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi confirmed the incident but said the motive was still unknown.

She said police were called to the incident on Friday.

“Upon arrival they found two people inside a Corolla vehicle with multiple gun shot wounds and were declared dead,” she said.

The footage showed a white car pulling up to the white Corolla, which appeared to be stationary. 

Bystanders can be seen running away as shots were fired at the vehicle. 

Nevhuhulwi said police were investigating a double murder. 

No suspects have been arrested,” she said.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Alleged shooter in Umlazi massacre arrested at mall

A suspect alleged to be involved in a mass shooting at Umlazi Q section, which claimed seven lives, was arrested at a Durban mall on Sunday.
News
3 days ago

Detectives hunt for clues after five people gunned down in Western Cape

Detectives are investigating an overnight shooting at a residence in Mbekweni, near Paarl in the Western Cape, which claimed the lives of five ...
News
1 week ago

Seven people shot in Durban CBD

Paramedics responded to reports of multiple shootings in the Durban CBD on Friday where they found seven wounded people
News
3 weeks ago
