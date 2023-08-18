She said police were called to the incident on Friday.
“Upon arrival they found two people inside a Corolla vehicle with multiple gun shot wounds and were declared dead,” she said.
The footage showed a white car pulling up to the white Corolla, which appeared to be stationary.
Bystanders can be seen running away as shots were fired at the vehicle.
Nevhuhulwi said police were investigating a double murder.
“No suspects have been arrested,” she said.
TimesLIVE
CCTV footage captures deadly Boksburg shooting
Image: 123RF
CCTV footage has surfaced showing how two people were shot dead in Boksburg, Ekurhuleni on Friday.
Gauteng police spokesperson Col Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi confirmed the incident but said the motive was still unknown.
She said police were called to the incident on Friday.
“Upon arrival they found two people inside a Corolla vehicle with multiple gun shot wounds and were declared dead,” she said.
The footage showed a white car pulling up to the white Corolla, which appeared to be stationary.
Bystanders can be seen running away as shots were fired at the vehicle.
Nevhuhulwi said police were investigating a double murder.
“No suspects have been arrested,” she said.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
Alleged shooter in Umlazi massacre arrested at mall
Detectives hunt for clues after five people gunned down in Western Cape
Seven people shot in Durban CBD
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Latest
Latest Videos