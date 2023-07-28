South Africa

Seven people shot in Durban CBD

28 July 2023 - 17:24 By TIMESLIVE
Paramedics responded to multiple shootings in the Durban CBD on Friday.
Image: ALS Paramedics

Paramedics responded to reports of multiple shootings in the Durban CBD on Friday where they found seven wounded people.

ALS Paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said emergency services responded to calls received just after 3.30pm.

“ Paramedics found chaos. Seven people had been shot and left lying on the road. More ambulances were dispatched to assist with the mass casualty scene.”

He said the injuries ranged from minor to moderate. The wounded were stabilised and transferred to hospital.

Police, who were on scene, are yet to issue a statement.

TimesLIVE

Police have launched a manhunt for an armed gang who killed three people, including a taxi owner, in Limpopo at the weekend.
The defence in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial has accused witness Nthabiseng Mokete of fabricating her testimony to the Pretoria high court.
Eastern Cape police have arrested five suspects in connection with the murder of six people and wounding of four others at a house in KwaNobuhle, ...
