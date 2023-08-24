South Africa

Business booms for restaurant positioned outside Brics summit venue

24 August 2023 - 16:18
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Placed across from the Sandton Convention Centre where the Brics summit is being held, the Royal India restaurant saw booming business this week.
Placed across from the Sandton Convention Centre where the Brics summit is being held, the Royal India restaurant saw booming business this week.
Image: Rorisang Kgosana

Restaurants on Maude Street across from the Sandton Convention Centre are well-positioned to attract Brics summit delegates and have been busier than usual this week.

More than 50 heads of state and scores of delegates descended on Sandton on Tuesday for the 15th Brics summit which concludes on Thursday.

From day 1, The Royal India restaurant, situated right across from the heavily-guarded entrance to the convention centre, was filled with guests in the afternoon.

As delegates trickled in before the Brics leaders’ opening address, tourists, delegates, guests and journalists had already filled the restaurant.

The Royal India saw the summit as an opportunity to offer wine-tasting to their guests, including the option of private tasting in their VIP section upstairs.

The restaurant is also located across from the Sandton Sun Hotel, where delegates from India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi were staying.

Sandton buzzing as Brics summit gets under way

Black SUVs were a dime a dozen as delegates made their way to their hotels and met up for pre-summit chats amid tight security.
News
1 day ago

Manager Sukchain Singh said they were overwhelmed with guests and delegates from India, Brazil and China on the first night of the summit.

“We had ministers coming from Brazil and China and the Indian chair for Brics and another minister booked a table for 10 people.”

The wine-tasting idea also attracted many, who bought several bottles and glasses of wine, Singh said.

“Our menu is No 1 and everyone likes it. The profits are looking good. We are doing well this week and most of the people are buying bottles of wine and glasses of wine, including sparkling wine. We are doing good things here,” he told TimesLIVE.

At Hotel Sky Sandton, not far from the summit venue, about 70% of the guests occupying the rooms were Brics summit attendees.

Its Eclipse restaurant only operates between Tuesdays and Saturdays but opened this week with bookings for private events, keeping the staff busy for the first two days of the summit.

Guests were offered a breakfast and lunch buffet, while others held gala and private dinners.

Brics summit: first lady Tshepo Motsepe hosts lunch for spouses

The key guest speaker, the CEO of the Early Care Foundation, Ipeleng Mohlala, presented statistics on early childhood development which found that ...
News
21 hours ago

“No specific event was held for them as they were mostly on their own arrangements during this time. They all had breakfast with us and some returned for dinner. Our boardrooms were used a lot for breakaway meetings among different groups during the time,” said banqueting operations manager Lana Lauderdale.

But this was not the same for restaurants in Nelson Mandela Square or other parts of Sandton.

The Raj restaurant at Nelson Mandela Square said there was nothing unusual about the week. Despite having a few guests from the summit, the week was normal and did not attract many delegates due to its location.

This was similar to Aurum restaurant inside The Leonardo building.

READ MORE:

Brics summit: park a hub for protests against Bangladesh, Nigeria, Russia, China

The second day of the summit saw a larger group of activists gather at Innesfree Park with various grievances and demands targeting world leaders
News
20 hours ago

Brics leaders called on to address Russia/Ukraine conflict at summit

Civil rights groups are calling for “bravery” from leaders attending the Brics summit to pressurise the Russian government to withdraw its troops ...
News
2 days ago

'Make the world feel at home during Brics summit,' Cele tells SAPS

Officers have been told to enforce the law while giving a warm welcome to guests attending the Brics summit in Sandton, Johannesburg, from Tuesday.
Politics
3 days ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. Business booms for restaurant positioned outside Brics summit venue South Africa
  2. R350 SRD grant beneficiaries approved this month will be paid from Friday: Sassa South Africa
  3. Resilient Zimbabweans sleep outside polling stations as voting extended Africa
  4. Jail time for five men who looted and burnt cold storage business in July 2021 ... South Africa
  5. Hard knock life: Bozwana murder trial hears family circumstances of killers South Africa

Latest Videos

Babita Deokaran's family still looking for closure
Graphic Video: Prigozhin Killed in Crash, Russia Says