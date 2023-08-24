South Africa

Jail time for five men who looted and burnt cold storage business in July 2021 unrest

24 August 2023 - 15:34
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Five men in KwaZulu-Natal have been sentenced in connection with looting and burning of a shop during the 2021 July unrest. File photo.
Five men in KwaZulu-Natal have been sentenced in connection with looting and burning of a shop during the 2021 July unrest. File photo.
Image: Alaister Russell/Sunday Times

Five men have been sentenced for various terms of imprisonment after they looted and burnt a cold storage business in Chesterville, Durban, during the civil unrest in July 2021.

Mduduzi Buthelezi, 52, Sphelele Mazibuko, 22, Mandla Ngcobo, 59, John Thobela, 46, and Sabelo Shandu, 23, were sentenced by the Durban district court.

National Prosecuting Authority KZN regional spokesperson Natasha Ramkisson-Kara said during this period, a business in Chesterville, Ayoba Cold Storage, was looted and partly burnt by members of the public. 

Ramkisson-Kara said the owner of the business, MZ Luthuli, 67, imported meat from Brazil which he sold to various franchises and stores. 

She said shortly after the looting, police in the area conducting stop and search operations stopped a bakkie driven by one of the accused. 

“He was transporting about 60 boxes at the back and his co-accused were sitting on top of the boxes. They were taken to the police station where Luthuli identified the goods as his,” said Ramkisson-Kara.

Phoenix brothers sentenced to effective seven years in jail for July 2021 unrest violence

The Govender brothers have each been sentenced to an effective seven years in jail after they were found guilty of attempted murder and two assaults ...
News
6 days ago

In court, said Ramkisson-Kara, district court prosecutor Shenaaz Hoosen led the testimonies of the investigating officer and Luthuli. 

“Luthuli told the court that he was able to identify his boxes due to the Brazil stickers on them. He said that the looting had caused him to lose millions of rand that he is yet to recover,” she said. 

Ramkisson-Kara said Buthelezi, Ngcobo and Thobela were sentenced to 10 years' imprisonment each, while Mazibuko and Shandu were each sentenced to five years' imprisonment. 

She said the NPA Asset Forfeiture Unit, represented by state advocate Sakhile Ngcobo and senior special investigator Akbar Ally, obtained a high court order granting the attachment of Thobela’s bakkie which was used in the commission of the offence.

Ramkisson-Kara said the case is an example of how the units within the NPA are working with the SAPS to ensure criminals are brought to justice. 

“We hope that the sentences will have the desired deterrent effect. We commend the work done by both prosecution and investigation team,” she added. 

 TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Judgment postponed in case against Brookside Mall 'instigator'

The case involving a KwaZulu-Natal man charged with instigating the July 2021 unrest at Brookside Mall in Pietermaritzburg has been postponed to next ...
News
1 week ago

‘Belizobhubha’ say relieved Zuma family members applauding government for avoiding unrest

Former president Jacob Zuma’s family says South Africa would have been subjected to another July 2021 period of unrest had the government decided he ...
News
1 week ago

‘Construction mafia’ demands R5m reward for protecting eThekwini metro sites during riots

"Construction mafia" leaders in KZN are demanding R5m for foiling an elaborate plot to bomb the Durban City Hall, reservoirs, transport ...
News
1 month ago

'Woolies looter' Mbuso Moloi clashed with correctional services official, court hears

“Woolworths looter” Mbuso Moloi, who in March pleaded guilty to a charge of theft, had a “personality clash” with a correctional services official ...
News
2 months ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. Business booms for restaurant positioned outside Brics summit venue South Africa
  2. R350 SRD grant beneficiaries approved this month will be paid from Friday: Sassa South Africa
  3. Resilient Zimbabweans sleep outside polling stations as voting extended Africa
  4. Jail time for five men who looted and burnt cold storage business in July 2021 ... South Africa
  5. Hard knock life: Bozwana murder trial hears family circumstances of killers South Africa

Latest Videos

Babita Deokaran's family still looking for closure
Graphic Video: Prigozhin Killed in Crash, Russia Says