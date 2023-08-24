Five men have been sentenced for various terms of imprisonment after they looted and burnt a cold storage business in Chesterville, Durban, during the civil unrest in July 2021.
Mduduzi Buthelezi, 52, Sphelele Mazibuko, 22, Mandla Ngcobo, 59, John Thobela, 46, and Sabelo Shandu, 23, were sentenced by the Durban district court.
National Prosecuting Authority KZN regional spokesperson Natasha Ramkisson-Kara said during this period, a business in Chesterville, Ayoba Cold Storage, was looted and partly burnt by members of the public.
Ramkisson-Kara said the owner of the business, MZ Luthuli, 67, imported meat from Brazil which he sold to various franchises and stores.
She said shortly after the looting, police in the area conducting stop and search operations stopped a bakkie driven by one of the accused.
“He was transporting about 60 boxes at the back and his co-accused were sitting on top of the boxes. They were taken to the police station where Luthuli identified the goods as his,” said Ramkisson-Kara.
Jail time for five men who looted and burnt cold storage business in July 2021 unrest
In court, said Ramkisson-Kara, district court prosecutor Shenaaz Hoosen led the testimonies of the investigating officer and Luthuli.
“Luthuli told the court that he was able to identify his boxes due to the Brazil stickers on them. He said that the looting had caused him to lose millions of rand that he is yet to recover,” she said.
Ramkisson-Kara said Buthelezi, Ngcobo and Thobela were sentenced to 10 years' imprisonment each, while Mazibuko and Shandu were each sentenced to five years' imprisonment.
She said the NPA Asset Forfeiture Unit, represented by state advocate Sakhile Ngcobo and senior special investigator Akbar Ally, obtained a high court order granting the attachment of Thobela’s bakkie which was used in the commission of the offence.
Ramkisson-Kara said the case is an example of how the units within the NPA are working with the SAPS to ensure criminals are brought to justice.
“We hope that the sentences will have the desired deterrent effect. We commend the work done by both prosecution and investigation team,” she added.
