‘Construction mafia’ demands R5m reward for protecting eThekwini metro sites during riots
Municipality says the city doesn't owe Amadelangokubona Business Forum
23 July 2023 - 00:05
“Construction mafia” bosses in KwaZulu-Natal are demanding R5m for foiling an elaborate plot to bomb the Durban City Hall, reservoirs, transport infrastructure and other key installations during the 2021 riots. ..
