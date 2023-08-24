Rugby

Stars of the Rugby World Cup: Ardie Savea, All Black flank fantastic

24 August 2023 - 15:17 By SITHEMBISO DINDI
Ardie Savea of New Zealand off-loads the ball during the autumn international match against Scotland at Murrayfield Stadium on November 13 2022 in Edinburgh.
Image: David Rogers/Getty Images

Not that Ardie Savea needed any motivation, but the flashbacks of how the All Blacks failed to reach the final of the 2019 Rugby World Cup fuel one of the world’s best back rowers to be more dangerous in this year’s showpiece in France. 

Savea, a flank or No 8, was quoted on New Zealand's newshub.co.nz on the All Blacks' desire to rectify “the last World Cup and do a good job this year”. 

In 2019, New Zealand went into the tournament in Japan as favourites to win their third successive world championship, only to take home the bronze medal. They were outplayed by Eddie Jones’ England in the semifinals. 

This year in France, the All Blacks are among the favourites in what has been tipped as “one of the most open” World Cups with the likes of Les Bleus, Ireland and defending champions South Africa all capable of lifting the trophy.

15 minutes of Ardi Savea being very good at rugby

The All Blacks kick off the 2023 edition against the hosts at Stade de France in Saint-Denis, Paris, on September 8.

Savea is one of the stars who will be expected to lead a ferocious New Zealand combination’s attempts to win their fourth world title and become the most successful nation in the tournament's history. 

At 29, Savea appears to be in his prime and an even better player than he was four years ago, where he was so influential he was a nominee for World Rugby Player of the Year. 

His fine form saw him named the 2022 All Blacks’ Player of the Year and he has been consistent in the build-up to the showpiece. 

Savea is perhaps the most dominant ball carrier in the sport with amazing abilities in attack, he is industrious at breakdown and excellent in defence. 

The player will be determined to win his first World Cup title before he goes on sabbatical from international rugby next year, a period where he will turn out for Japan's Kobelco Kobe Steelers. 

New Zealand are in pool A with France, Italy, Uruguay and Namibia. 

Club: Hurricanes/Wellington Lions 

National caps: 70 (100 points)  

Previous World Cup appearances: 2019 — five matches, four starts, one try. 

International honours: Rugby Championships winner (6): 2016, 2017, 2018, 2021, 2022, 2023; Bledisloe Cup winner (7): 2016, 2017, 2018, 2020, 2021, 2022, 2023; Barbarian selection: 2015.  

Club honours: 2016 Super Rugby champion.  

Individual: 2022 All Blacks’ Player of the Year, 2019 World Rugby Player of the Year nominee.

Image: David Rogers/Getty Images
