An investigation has been launched after a 10-year-old Soweto boy drowned at a Joburg Water contractor site.
The incident happened on Sunday in Mofolo South, according to Joburg Water spokesperson Nombuso Shabalala.
The boy was named as Tshepo Moloi.
Shabalala confirmed that member of the mayoral committee (MMC) for environment and infrastructure services (EISD) Jack Sekwaila and a Joburg Water team visited the site and the boy's family home on Monday.
“There is a pool of groundwater at the shaft where the child drowned. A case has been opened at the Moroka police station. The incident was [also] reported to the department of employment and labour, which will conduct an independent investigation.
“An internal Johannesburg Water investigation is also currently under way to establish what led to this tragedy. The entity will fully co-operate with relevant authorities,” she said.
TimesLIVE
Probe launched after Soweto boy, 10, drowns at Joburg water site
Image: 123RF/Paul Fleet
An investigation has been launched after a 10-year-old Soweto boy drowned at a Joburg Water contractor site.
The incident happened on Sunday in Mofolo South, according to Joburg Water spokesperson Nombuso Shabalala.
The boy was named as Tshepo Moloi.
Shabalala confirmed that member of the mayoral committee (MMC) for environment and infrastructure services (EISD) Jack Sekwaila and a Joburg Water team visited the site and the boy's family home on Monday.
“There is a pool of groundwater at the shaft where the child drowned. A case has been opened at the Moroka police station. The incident was [also] reported to the department of employment and labour, which will conduct an independent investigation.
“An internal Johannesburg Water investigation is also currently under way to establish what led to this tragedy. The entity will fully co-operate with relevant authorities,” she said.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE
‘She never swam in the ocean but drowned in it,’ says mother of seven-year-old KZN girl
Lifesaving SA plea: Prevent drowning, second-biggest killer of young children
KZN weather - herdsman 'disappears' in river during flash flood north of Durban
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos