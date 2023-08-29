South Africa

Probe launched after Soweto boy, 10, drowns at Joburg water site

29 August 2023 - 08:56
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Several investigations have been launched into the death of a 10-year-old boy in Soweto. File photo.
Several investigations have been launched into the death of a 10-year-old boy in Soweto. File photo.
Image: 123RF/Paul Fleet

An investigation has been launched after a 10-year-old Soweto boy drowned at a Joburg Water contractor site.

The incident happened on Sunday in Mofolo South, according to Joburg Water spokesperson Nombuso Shabalala.

The boy was named as Tshepo Moloi.

Shabalala confirmed that member of the mayoral committee (MMC) for environment and infrastructure services (EISD) Jack Sekwaila and a Joburg Water team visited the site and the boy's family home on Monday.

“There is a pool of groundwater at the shaft where the child drowned. A case has been opened at the Moroka police station. The incident was [also] reported to the department of employment and labour, which will conduct an independent investigation.

“An internal Johannesburg Water investigation is also currently under way to establish what led to this tragedy. The entity will fully co-operate with relevant authorities,” she said.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE

‘She never swam in the ocean but drowned in it,’ says mother of seven-year-old KZN girl

Tragic drowning of young girl emphasises the need for awareness and preventive measures for beachgoers
News
1 month ago

Lifesaving SA plea: Prevent drowning, second-biggest killer of young children

About 1,500 people drown in South Africa every year, Lifesaving SA warned in a statement highlighting World Drowning Prevention Day on Tuesday.
News
1 month ago

KZN weather - herdsman 'disappears' in river during flash flood north of Durban

Emergency services say a herdsman who was trying to cross a river in Zwelisha, north of Durban is presumed to have drowned on Tuesday.
News
2 months ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. One killed in drive-by shooting in Umhlanga Rocks in KZN South Africa
  2. Libyan PM sacks foreign minister as row over Israel meeting grows World
  3. ‘Use force proportional to threat, don't die with the resources we've given ... South Africa
  4. White supremacy 'has no place in America,' White House says after Florida ... World
  5. Probe launched after Soweto boy, 10, drowns at Joburg water site South Africa

Latest Videos

Watch the emotional speech by Checkers Championship Boerewors winner 2023
Harare residents react to re-election of President Mnangagwa in contested vote