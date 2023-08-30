Three people have been arrested for allegedly selling proof of residence certificates at an Umlazi shopping mall.
Durban metro police spokesperson Col Boysie Zungu said the arrests took place at Kwamnyandu Mall on Tuesday.
“The accused were found in possession of 18 blank proof of residence forms, one Trodat commissioner of oaths stamp, 16 identity cards, 13 identity documents, a passport, a Capitec bank card and three driver’s licence cards.”
Umlazi trio arrested for allegedly selling fake proof of residence documents
Image: via Facebook
Three people have been arrested for allegedly selling proof of residence certificates at an Umlazi shopping mall.
Durban metro police spokesperson Col Boysie Zungu said the arrests took place at Kwamnyandu Mall on Tuesday.
“The accused were found in possession of 18 blank proof of residence forms, one Trodat commissioner of oaths stamp, 16 identity cards, 13 identity documents, a passport, a Capitec bank card and three driver’s licence cards.”
“They were processed at Umlazi police station,” he said.
TimesLIVE
MORE:
Court hands suspended sentence, R10k fine to duo linked to US e-mail scam by Nigerian syndicate
Judge’s 86-year-old dad goes to court to prove he is alive to home affairs after scam
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos