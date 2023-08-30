World

WATCH | 'It's been 42 years': Tears as man kidnapped at birth meets biological mother in Chile

30 August 2023 - 11:32 By Reuters
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

A 42-year-old lawyer who was stolen at birth during the rule of Chilean dictator Augusto Pinochet and raised in the US has travelled thousands of kilometres to South America to meet his biological mother for the first time.

“She didn't know about me because they took me at birth and told her I was dead,” Jimmy Lippert Thyden said in a TikTok video while on the plane to meet his mother.

“When she asked for my body they told her they had disposed of it.

“So we've never held each other, we've never hugged.”

Jimmy Lippert Thyden, who was stolen at birth during the rule of Chilean dictator Augusto Pinochet and raised in the US, and Maria Angelica Gonzalez, his biological mother, meet in Valdivia, Chile, in this undated handout photo obtained by Reuters on August 29 2023.
Jimmy Lippert Thyden, who was stolen at birth during the rule of Chilean dictator Augusto Pinochet and raised in the US, and Maria Angelica Gonzalez, his biological mother, meet in Valdivia, Chile, in this undated handout photo obtained by Reuters on August 29 2023.
Image: Constanza del Rio/ NGO Nos Buscamos/Handout via REUTERS

Walking down a street in his mother's hometown of Valdivia, about 740km south of the Chilean capital, with a bouquet of flowers in hand, Lippert Thyden tearfully hugged Maria Angelica Gonzalez, his biological mother, and told her he loved her.

He travelled to Chile with his wife and two daughters who met their grandmother for the first time.

Lippert Thyden reconnected with his family thanks to a DNA tracing via MyHeritage.com and Nos Buscamos, a Chilean NGO which helps reconnect people separated during the 17-year dictatorship. Thousands of people disappeared and tens of thousands tortured during Pinochet's rule, which ended in 1990.

Nos Buscamos founder Constanza del Rio created the organisation after failing to find information about her biological family. The NGO has managed to help about 400 people reconnect with family.

“This case is one of hundreds or thousands of cases of child trafficking during the dictatorship and democracy,” Del Rio said. “These children were declared dead and sold to foreigners for $10,000 or $15,000 [R186,199 to R279,299].”

READ MORE:

Putin will not visit India for G20 summit next month

Russia will be represented by its foreign minister at the G20 summit in New Delhi, President Vladimir Putin told Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi ...
News
1 day ago

PATRICK BULGER | Internal affairs: the rise of the new global untouchables

Brics started life as a trading bloc, but under China’s tutelage and Russian guidance, it has ambitions to become a new, alternative centre of power ...
Opinion & Analysis
5 days ago

It’s not only Trump, as these world leaders were also hauled before the courts

There is a long history of leaders prosecuted before, during and after holding power with representation across continents.
News
3 weeks ago

In Russia, the talk is of 'war' — even from Putin

For more than 15 months Russia has been fighting a war in Ukraine that the Kremlin refused to call a war — but that is changing: President Vladimir ...
News
2 months ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. TIMELINE | Dr Nandipha and Bester’s relationship and escape, according to ... South Africa
  2. WATCH LIVE | Magudumana’s bail application continues South Africa
  3. Canadian man charged for selling 'self-harm' packages to suicidal people World
  4. Duo bust ‘stealing diesel from Eskom’ South Africa
  5. Mandela’s farmhouse stripped bare South Africa

Latest Videos

Dr Nandipha's bail application states Thabo Bester forced her to flee the ...
Watch the emotional speech by Checkers Championship Boerewors winner 2023