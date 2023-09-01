South Africa

18 suspects killed in shoot-out with police in Makhado

01 September 2023 - 16:34 By TimesLIVE
Unconfirmed reports have revealed that the suspects were linked to a cash-in-transit heist.
Image: 123RF/Paul Fleet

Eighteen suspects were killed during a shoot-out with police in Makhado, Limpopo, on Friday.

National police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola, Hawks head Lt-Gen Godfrey Lebeya and deputy national commissioner for policing Lt-Gen Tebello Mosikili were on Friday en route to the crime scene, police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe said.

This is a developing story. 

TimesLIVE

