South Africa

Elephant tusk, meat carcasses, guns and blue lights seized in Alex bust

30 August 2023 - 13:21 By TimesLIVE
Ammunition seized in Alexandra from the suspected truck hijack gang.
Image: SAPS

Gauteng police have seized meat carcasses hijacked from a delivery truck, guns and ammunition, blue lights and signal jammers at a property in Alexandra, Johannesburg.

An elephant tusk was also found at the 7th Avenue premises during Tuesday's operation, said police spokesperson Col Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi.

Four suspects are under arrest after they were found in possession of firearms, an elephant tusk and a large quantity of meat allegedly stolen from a hijacked truck.
Image: SAPS

Four suspects were arrested and are due to appear in court soon.

Among the items seized were five firearms and 111 rounds of live ammunition.

Superintendent Xolani Fihla, spokesperson for the Johannesburg metropolitan police department which was involved in the bust with the police, said officers had received information about three trucks taken during an armed robbery in Springs where meat products were stolen.

“While conducting crime prevention patrols in Alexandra, officers noticed males offloading meat from a bakkie into a butchery. The males attempted to flee the scene when the officers approached them.”

A search at the home of one suspect led to the recovery of the seized items.

“The firearms will be sent for ballistic tests to determine whether they could have been involved in the commission of crime,” Fihla said.

An elephant tusk was among the items found at the Alexandra property.
Image: SAPS

