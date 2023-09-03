South Africa

More than 1,200 state properties are illegally occupied in SA

03 September 2023 - 17:10
Nivashni Nair Senior reporter
The building which caught fire in early hours of last Thursday in Marhalltown ,Johannesburg, has now been cordoned off.
Image: Antonio Muchave

More than 1,200 properties on the department of public works asset register are flagged as illegally occupied.

The department on Sunday said 1,260 of its 29,000 properties were identified as such in its “Operation Bring Back” programme. 

The department, responsible for state property management, has been tasked with undertaking a governmentwide investigation into hijacked buildings in SA metros.

This follows an interministerial committee meeting related to the recent Marshalltown disaster in which 77 people perished in a burning, hijacked state building. 

“The minister of public works and infrastructure Sihle Zikalala is to lead the task of identifying all hijacked buildings in the country, as well as indicate what should be done with all those properties,” said departmental spokesperson Lennox Mabaso.

Operation Bring Back aims to recover stolen or illegally transferred properties and hijacked buildings; regulate occupancy in state properties through legacy housing policies, and investigate and identify more properties that are illegally occupied. 

“The department will intensify this operation in all metros and municipalities in the country. Each metro or municipality will have to indicate how many properties it has on its asset register, the state of those assets, what they are used for and its current status. Depending on the status of those properties, the ministry will recommend what should be done,” said Mabaso.

  More than 1,200 state properties are illegally occupied in SA
