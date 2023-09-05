South Africa

WATCH | Electricity minister dances his way to stage 6 load-shedding

05 September 2023 - 12:48 By SINESIPHO SCHRIEBER
Electricity minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa has been described as 'flexible' by some, while other have slammed him.
Image: Video screengrab/Nonceba Mhlauli/twitter

As Eskom’s generating capacity weakened at the weekend, leading to worsened load-shedding, electricity minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa trended on social media for the wrong reasons.

The minister ruffled feathers after being captured on video entertaining crowds with dance moves during the ANC’s election manifesto review at Dobsonville Stadium in Johannesburg on Sunday. However, his jubilation was not well received by some as Eskom implemented stage 5 load-shedding at midday that day.

The power utility attributed this to multiple generation-unit failures and by Tuesday morning load-shedding was upped to stage 6.

Ramokgopa sparked a backlash on social media, with some saying he had nothing to celebrate. This sparked debate regarding whether he was solving the energy crisis. 

“Our minister of electricity is better left to dancing than doing his job at the moment. The country is suffering under this weight of load-shedding. Our country is near a failed state. I'm appalled,” said Ricky Singh. 

Meanwhile, others were impressed with the minister's moves, describing him as “flexible”.

The debate continues social media:

