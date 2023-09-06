South Africa

Desperate family wants to raise R50k for kidnapped KZN couple

Jill and Tony Dinnis were last seen on August 27

06 September 2023 - 17:57 By MFUNDO MKHIZE
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Jill and Tony Dinnis were last seen at their farm in the KwaZulu-Natal Midlands.
Jill and Tony Dinnis were last seen at their farm in the KwaZulu-Natal Midlands.
Image: Supplied

Friends and family of a KwaZulu-Natal couple believed to have been kidnapped are crowdfunding to raise funds for a reward to help find them.

Jill, 78, and Tony Dinnis, 73, were last seen at their Scottsburg farm in Middelrus, Mooi River, on August 27.

None of the couple's assets were reported to have been stolen, including their vehicle and dogs. There was also no sign of forced entry.

Hawks spokesperson Capt Simphiwe Mhlongo said a kidnapping docket was opened at the weekend.

“At this stage no arrests have been made and we are forging ahead with following leads,” said Mhlongo.

The family have turned to BackaBuddy to help raise a R50,000 reward for information that would help them locate the couple.

Their landlord, Kevin Taylor, said police investigators had sealed off entry to the farm as the investigation continues.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Search on for missing KZN couple

Mystery surrounds the disappearance of an elderly Mooi River couple who were last seen at their home on Sunday.
News
6 days ago

Leopard 'spotted roaming free near KZN Midlands hotels'

KZN Midlands WhatsApp groups went dotty on Tuesday when footage of a leopard "roaming near two Nottingham Road hotels" began doing the rounds.
News
1 day ago

Figures of female victims of violence are worse than being at war

Sonke Gender Justice spokesperson Bafana Khumalo says recent stories of GBV in KZN are concerning, especially because of their brutal nature.
News
1 week ago

On the hunt: Exposing South Africa’s kidnapping kingpins

A TimesLIVE investigation reveals how alleged international crime bosses have been given free rein by corrupt police and home affairs officials, ...
Investigations
1 month ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. Teffo remains in jail after being dumped by new lawyer for not taking advice News
  2. ANC MP Kula's case postponed for decision on its transfer to high court South Africa
  3. Putrid smell of animal intestines leads EMPD to illegal meat processing ... South Africa
  4. Desperate family wants to raise R50k for kidnapped KZN couple South Africa
  5. No acing it for Ace as allies decide against acting with him Politics

Latest Videos

Another fire and explosion in JHB CBD
'Planned maintenance causes load-shedding': Electricity minister on latest ...