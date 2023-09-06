Friends and family of a KwaZulu-Natal couple believed to have been kidnapped are crowdfunding to raise funds for a reward to help find them.
Jill, 78, and Tony Dinnis, 73, were last seen at their Scottsburg farm in Middelrus, Mooi River, on August 27.
None of the couple's assets were reported to have been stolen, including their vehicle and dogs. There was also no sign of forced entry.
Hawks spokesperson Capt Simphiwe Mhlongo said a kidnapping docket was opened at the weekend.
“At this stage no arrests have been made and we are forging ahead with following leads,” said Mhlongo.
The family have turned to BackaBuddy to help raise a R50,000 reward for information that would help them locate the couple.
Their landlord, Kevin Taylor, said police investigators had sealed off entry to the farm as the investigation continues.
TimesLIVE
Desperate family wants to raise R50k for kidnapped KZN couple
Jill and Tony Dinnis were last seen on August 27
Image: Supplied
Friends and family of a KwaZulu-Natal couple believed to have been kidnapped are crowdfunding to raise funds for a reward to help find them.
Jill, 78, and Tony Dinnis, 73, were last seen at their Scottsburg farm in Middelrus, Mooi River, on August 27.
None of the couple's assets were reported to have been stolen, including their vehicle and dogs. There was also no sign of forced entry.
Hawks spokesperson Capt Simphiwe Mhlongo said a kidnapping docket was opened at the weekend.
“At this stage no arrests have been made and we are forging ahead with following leads,” said Mhlongo.
The family have turned to BackaBuddy to help raise a R50,000 reward for information that would help them locate the couple.
Their landlord, Kevin Taylor, said police investigators had sealed off entry to the farm as the investigation continues.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
Search on for missing KZN couple
Leopard 'spotted roaming free near KZN Midlands hotels'
Figures of female victims of violence are worse than being at war
On the hunt: Exposing South Africa’s kidnapping kingpins
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos