South Africa

Three nabbed in Botswana after truck bound for South Africa found with 40 men and boys inside

21 August 2023 - 09:59
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Three men have been arrested after 40 men and children were found in a truck bound for South Africa. Stock photo.
Three men have been arrested after 40 men and children were found in a truck bound for South Africa. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Allan Swart

Three men will remain behind bars in a Botswana prison while police investigate them for suspected human trafficking.

A video circulating on social media shows 40 men and children seated in the back of a truck while being questioned about their destination. Some are seen without their shirts on while others are fully clothed.

Botswana police confirmed that the victims were from Ethiopia.

In a statement shared on Thursday last week, officials confirmed the arrest of Zambian nationals Evance Kalulu, 35, and Francis Mutale, 46, and Artwell Manyeruke, 35, from Zimbabwe.

The trio were arrested at the Ngwasha veterinary gate on Tuesday last week.

Trio nabbed for ‘trafficking’ after victims rescued from Pretoria house

Three people are expected to appear in a Tshwane court soon for alleged trafficking after three women were rescued from a house in Pretoria.
News
1 month ago

"They were apprehended after their truck was stopped and searched during a police operation at the gate and the police found 40 males inside the trailer.

"Police preliminary investigations reveal that the 40 males, aged between 10 and 35 years, were from Ethiopia in transit to South Africa," the police said.

The three appeared in court on Thursday and "were further detained in police custody pending investigations".

Earlier that same week, 67 Pakistani nationals were sent back to their country after they were intercepted at the OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg without valid visas. They had arrived on board a flight carrying 268 passengers from Dubai. 

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Immigration officer remains suspended after caught ‘selling IDs for R50k’ in TV ‘exposé’: home affairs

The home affairs department has poured cold water over claims that a suspended immigration officer was back at work.
News
1 week ago

Ethiopian military pushes back militiamen in two major Amhara towns

Ethiopia's military has pushed local militiamen out of two major towns in the Amhara region, residents said on Wednesday, in its first major ...
News
1 week ago

Police and SANDF arrest 158 'illegal immigrants' near Lesotho border

Close to 160 alleged illegal immigrants were arrested by the police and the SA National Defence Force during a roadblock at the R702/R26 crossing, an ...
News
1 year ago

20 illegal foreigners nabbed in early morning raid in Chicken Farm

An early morning raid has led to the arrest of 20 undocumented people at Chicken Farm informal settlement in Kliptown, Soweto.
News
1 year ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. Windowless 'window seats', what not to do with your brand new TV and how to ... Consumer Live
  2. Eskom board chair not liable for his church’s R2m outstanding debt, says power ... South Africa
  3. Security officer allegedly linked to murders of two KZN women arrested South Africa
  4. WATCH LIVE | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues South Africa
  5. WATCH | What to expect from the Brics summit South Africa

Latest Videos

What to expect from BRICS summit in SA
'BRICS summit is important for world's future': Ramaphosa on BRICS