Accused in Gumbi murder case was pointed out by several witnesses: state

20 September 2023 - 14:46 By SINESIPHO SCHRIEBER
Sibongiseni Ngubane is accused of murdering Rustenburg businessman Jabulani Ben Gumbi outside a coffee shop last month.
Sibongiseni Ngubane, who is accused of murdering Rustenburg businessman Jabulani Ben Gumbi, was pointed out by several witnesses during an identity parade, an investigating officer told the Rustenburg magistrate's court on Tuesday as the prosecution opposed bail.

Gumbi, who was killed by two men in front of Platō Coffee in the Rustenburg CBD on August 23, had been embroiled in a land development dispute.

Just weeks before his death, he posted a video saying his life had been threatened.

NPA spokesperson Henry Mamothame said the state opposed bail because of the seriousness of the charge against Ngubane. 

The accused was also pointed out at an identity parade by several witnesses. Further, the state has urged the court to consider the gruesome manner in which the alleged murder was committed.” he said.

The investigating officer in the case raised concerns about Ngubane’s safety should he be granted bail as three other suspects were still on the run and “may endanger his life”, Mamothame said.

“Police investigations are ongoing to apprehend the other suspects.”

Ngubane was arrested on September 12 in Germiston while attending a court case on an armed robbery charge. He was granted R3,000 bail in that matter.

Mamothame said Ngubane also had a pending case in Alberton of possession of a firearm and ammunition, on which he was released on R1,000 bail. 

The murder case was postponed to September 27. 

