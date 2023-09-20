Murdered ANC councillor had survived two previous assassination attempts

Western Cape police are investigating the murder of an ANC councillor who was gunned down outside his home.

Arthur Gqeba was shot just before midnight in Vredenburg on Friday. The 40-year-old Saldanha Bay councillor had survived two previous attempts on his life.

Provincial police spokesperson Capt Frederick van Wyk said Gqeba was shot about 11.30pm in Chroom Street, in Ongegund, Vredenburg.

“SAPS members received a report of murder at the mentioned address and on their arrival found the deceased lying on the ground with a gunshot wound to his body,” said Van Wyk.

“Investigations continue, with no arrest as yet.”