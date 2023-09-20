A teenager who attacked a shopping trolley assistant and stabbed him in the neck has been sentenced to 10 years' direct imprisonment by the Kimberley regional court.
The sentencing came after Emmanuel Ali, 19, pleaded guilty this week to the murder of Itumeleng Godfrey Marekwa, 20, at a Shoprite store in Barkly West.
Northern Cape police spokesperson Lt-Col Sergio Kock said: “On Saturday December 11 2021, Marekwa was working outside Shoprite as a shopping trolley assistant when he was stabbed in the neck by the accused, after a brief altercation.
“Marekwa died on the scene and Ali was arrested by the police.”
TimesLIVE
Northern Cape teen jailed for stabbing shopping trolley assistant to death
Image: 123RF/flowertiare
