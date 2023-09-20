South Africa

Northern Cape teen jailed for stabbing shopping trolley assistant to death

20 September 2023 - 14:03 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
A teenager who attacked a shopping trolley assistant and stabbed him in the neck has been sentenced to 10 years' direct imprisonment by the Kimberley regional court. Stock photo.
A teenager who attacked a shopping trolley assistant and stabbed him in the neck has been sentenced to 10 years' direct imprisonment by the Kimberley regional court. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/flowertiare

A teenager who attacked a shopping trolley assistant and stabbed him in the neck has been sentenced to 10 years' direct imprisonment by the Kimberley regional court.

The sentencing came after Emmanuel Ali, 19, pleaded guilty this week to the murder of Itumeleng Godfrey Marekwa, 20, at a Shoprite store in Barkly West.

Northern Cape police spokesperson Lt-Col Sergio Kock said: “On Saturday December 11 2021, Marekwa was working outside Shoprite as a shopping trolley assistant when he was stabbed in the neck by the accused, after a brief altercation.

“Marekwa died on the scene and Ali was arrested by the police.”

TimesLIVE

MORE:

Suspect arrested at hideout after allegedly stabbing girlfriend to death

A man has been arrested at his hideout in the Waterberg district after the fatal stabbing of his 19-year-old girlfriend in Thohoyandou in Limpopo.
News
4 hours ago

WATCH | Cape Town petrol station shut down for 'not hiring coloureds'

A protest to shut down a petrol station in Mitchells Plain in Cape Town on Wednesday morning was led by Fadiel Adams, president of the National ...
News
3 hours ago

Five people shot dead at KZN shopping mall

Five people were shot dead in a Richards Bay shopping mall parking lot on Tuesday morning.
News
1 day ago

Man allegedly sat in house for three days with two dead women's bodies

Family members of two women stabbed to death and covered with blankets in a house in Lotus Gardens, Atteridgeville, have few answers about what led ...
News
2 weeks ago

KZN teacher fighting for her life after panga attack at school

A KwaZulu-Natal primary school teacher is fighting for her life in hospital after her boyfriend allegedly attacked her with a panga in front of ...
News
2 weeks ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. Fire at Sars building in Joburg CBD contained with no injuries reported South Africa
  2. Community centre torched as violence flares again in Swellendam South Africa
  3. Another building on fire in Johannesburg CBD South Africa
  4. US government shutdown could slow weapons to Ukraine, Taiwan: officials World
  5. More than 30,000 pigs culled in Italy's north to counter swine fever World

Latest Videos

"If coloureds don't work, you don't trade" says Fadiel Adams during business ...
High winds tear down houses and uproot trees in Gauteng