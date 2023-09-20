South Africa

Three high school pupils arrested in connection with spate of robberies

20 September 2023 - 07:41 By TimesLIVE
Military and police gear was among the items seized during the arrests.
Image: SAPS

Three 17-year-old youths with alleged ties to a criminal syndicate in the Vhembe district have been arrested by Limpopo police.

Along with a 35-year-old man, they are being charged with possession of a suspected stolen vehicle, possession of suspected stolen properties and two counts of illegal possession of ammunition, said police spokesperson Col Malesela Ledwaba.

During their arrest, police confiscated police rank insignia, a police jersey and South African National Defence Force bulletproof vests.

Live ammunition, an airgun, cellphones, dagga, two number plates and a Toyota Conquest with a false number plate linked to a hijacking case reported in the Waterval area were also seized.

The syndicate was investigated by officers from police units including Tshilwavhusiku crime prevention, Tshilwavhusiku detectives, Vhembe highway patrol, Makhado public order policing, Makhado K9, Makhado crime prevention, Vhembe district task team and Vhembe rural safety.

Provincial commissioner Lt-Gen Thembi Hadebe said: “I'm delighted with the results produced by this team, with high hopes of possibly dismantling the syndicate that has been terrorising the community in the area.

“It is disappointing to witness such young pupils being under arrest instead of focusing on their studies.”

The suspects will appear before the Tshilwavhusiku magistrate's court soon.

More arrests are expected.

TimesLIVE

