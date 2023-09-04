South Africa

Three arrested after allegedly trying to sell a pangolin in Bochum

04 September 2023 - 23:11
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Police arrested three suspects who were allegedly trying to sell a a pangolin in Bochum on Sunday.
Police arrested three suspects who were allegedly trying to sell a a pangolin in Bochum on Sunday.
Image: SAPS

The Limpopo endangered species unit arrested three suspects after were allegedly found in possession of a pangolin in Bochum n Sunday.  

They were charged with wildlife trafficking and contravening the National Environmental Management: Biodiversity Act, 

Members of the unit, acting on a tip-off arrested the three suspects who were trying to sell the pangolin. 

"We would like to express gratitude to the vigilant citizens who provided the tip-off that led to the successful operation. The collaboration of concerned community members is invaluable in the fight against wildlife crime. 

"Furthermore, we wish to remind the public of the importance of reporting any suspicious activities related to wildlife trafficking and other environmental crimes," Limppo police commissioner Lt-Gen Thembi Hadebe said.

According to the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF), the pangolin —  an endangered species — is one of the most trafficked animals in the world.

The WWF says pangolins are in high demand in countries like China and Vietnam. Their meat is considered a delicacy and pangolin scales are used in traditional medicine and folk remedies.

TimesLIVE

Is it a python? Is it a tokoloshe? No, it’s a pangolin

A fast-thinking Bolt driver has told how he saved the life of a pangolin and her unborn baby from wildlife smugglers.
News
1 day ago

Pregnant pangolin saved from alleged smugglers by e-hailing driver

The driver knew something wasn’t right when he heard scratching noises in a suitcase
News
1 week ago

Wildlife traffickers in e-hailing cab bust with pangolin

The Hawks serious organised crime investigation team arrested two suspects for illegal possession of pangolin in Primrose, Germiston.
News
1 week ago
Police arrested three suspects who were allegedly trying to sell a a pangolin in Bochum on Sunday.
Police arrested three suspects who were allegedly trying to sell a a pangolin in Bochum on Sunday.
Image: SAPS
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Latest

  1. Three arrested after allegedly trying to sell a pangolin in Bochum South Africa
  2. Let the people of Zimbabwe fix their own issues, says Mbalula at President ... News
  3. 'We are not going to allow criminality': Prasa boss on safeguarding SA's ... News
  4. This is sketchy, says award-winning Durban cartoonist in lengthy battle to save ... News
  5. IN DEPTH | SA sports doctors lead the world in preventing, treating concussion Science

Latest Videos

Seven victims of Joburg building fire buried in mass funeral
Investigation finds SA did not supply weapons to Russia aboard Lady R vessel