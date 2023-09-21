South Africa

Heavy sentence for serial rapist who terrorised women in Siyabuswa

21 September 2023 - 18:01 By Ernest Mabuza
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
The Middelburg high court has sentenced Nkosinathi Mgidi to life and 122 years' imprisonment for rapes he committed between 2012 and 2020.
The Middelburg high court has sentenced Nkosinathi Mgidi to life and 122 years' imprisonment for rapes he committed between 2012 and 2020.
Image: NPA Communications

A Mpumalanga serial rapist who was arrested in 2020 after raping various females including a minor was on Thursday sentenced to life and 122 years' imprisonment. 

The Middelburg high court had on Friday convicted Nkosinathi Mgidi, 29, on five counts of rape, four counts of kidnapping and two counts of robbery with aggravating circumstances.   

“Mgidi started his criminal career of frightening the community of Siyabuswa from February 2012 to January 2020,” National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Monica Nyuswa said. 

She said Mgidi would target his victims in their homes, and some were accosted while walking on the street. He threatened them with a knife, raped them and robbed them of their belongings.

Mgidi was arrested in September 2020 after the last victim identified him to the police. 

“He was linked to other rape cases through DNA. After his arrest it also transpired that he was arrested in 2012 for the rape of a minor and his matter was referred for a diversion programme,” Nyuswa said.

Serial rapist who used Facebook to lure victims will spend life behind bars

A serial rapist from Eswatini was on Tuesday sentenced to two life terms and 124 years’ imprisonment for multiple counts of rape.
News
1 week ago

Mgidi pleaded not guilty and claimed all the victims consented. 

However, senior state advocate Bakedi Maoke led testimonies of the victims, presenting medical reports showing injuries the victims endured when the incidents happened.

In arguing for a harsh sentence, Maoke told the court the families and community of Siyabuswa were looking to the court to impose a sentence that will send a clear message that violence against women and children will not be tolerated.

Nyuswa said judge Thando Mankge found no reason to justify deviation from the prescribed minimum sentence of life for rape.

“The NPA welcomes the sentence imposed on the accused and hopes that this sentence will instil trust in the victim’s families and the community at large in the criminal justice system.” 

TimesLIVE 

MORE:

Bogus lawyer must pay R44,000 to businessman he defrauded

Zuko Madikane, the second of the two bogus lawyers who defrauded businessman Kagiso Galesitoe of R88,000 in 2019, was on Wednesday sentenced to three ...
News
22 hours ago

Prisoner appears in court in connection with Umlazi cop's killing

The alleged mastermind behind the killing of eThekwini metro policeman Thomas Ntombela appeared in the Umlazi magistrate's court on Wednesday.
News
1 day ago

POLL | Kumalos vs Jackie Phamotse: should we think twice before posting on social media?

Author Jacqueline “Jackie” Phamotse suffering a blow in her five-year defamation case against businesswoman Basetsana Kumalo has put a spotlight on ...
News
1 day ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. Three nabbed after CIT robbery that left four robbers, guard dead South Africa
  2. Heavy sentence for serial rapist who terrorised women in Siyabuswa South Africa
  3. Ten arrested in Cradock after Gqeberha jewellery heist South Africa
  4. MPC keeps repo rate at 8.25% but warns of myriad risks to outlook South Africa
  5. BHEKISISA | How SA’s mRNA hub is teaching the world about preparing for the ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Video shows submarine bobbing in ocean due to strong winds
"If coloureds don't work, you don't trade" says Fadiel Adams during business ...