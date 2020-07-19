Remembering Zindzi Mandela, a daughter of the Struggle

A baby when her famous father was taken away, a teen when she saw him again, Zindzi Mandela grew up on the front lines of the battle against apartheid, heroically shaped by it and tragically warped

For almost 27 years Zindziswa “Zindzi” Mandela, who has died at the age of 59 in Johannesburg, yearned to have a father she didn't have to apply in triplicate to visit for 30 minutes once a year or so. Permission would be granted or denied by some faceless bureaucrat.



Finally, when her dream came true in 1990, she found that the father she'd dreamt about having for so long had to be shared with millions of other people all clamouring for his attention...