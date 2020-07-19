Remembering Zindzi Mandela, a daughter of the Struggle
A baby when her famous father was taken away, a teen when she saw him again, Zindzi Mandela grew up on the front lines of the battle against apartheid, heroically shaped by it and tragically warped
19 July 2020 - 00:00
For almost 27 years Zindziswa “Zindzi” Mandela, who has died at the age of 59 in Johannesburg, yearned to have a father she didn't have to apply in triplicate to visit for 30 minutes once a year or so. Permission would be granted or denied by some faceless bureaucrat.
Finally, when her dream came true in 1990, she found that the father she'd dreamt about having for so long had to be shared with millions of other people all clamouring for his attention...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.