Mzansi split on William Nicol Drive being renamed after Winnie Madikizela-Mandela
The internet was about as busy as daily peak hour traffic on William Nicol Drive on Wednesday after it was confirmed the popular Johannesburg road is set to be named after struggle stalwart Winnie Madikizela-Mandela.
According to TimesLIVE, Gauteng transport MEC Ismail Vadi confirmed the City of Joburg had passed a resolution to rename the busy road after Ma Winnie in an effort to promote national unity and an inclusive identity.
"We have noted that the City of Johannesburg had resolved last Thursday that William Nicol Drive be renamed Winnie Madikizela-Mandela Drive and the Emfuleni Council has recommended that the R82 be named in honour of Duma Nokwe. These recommendations will be processed by the Gauteng and National Geographic Names Councils for final decision-making," he said.
It is among eight to 10 roads set to be renamed across the province.
On Twitter, the council of "woke" opinions was in session and a raging debate over the decision has been taking place.
While it was generally agreed that Ma should be honoured, some thought it wasn't such a fresh idea to honour her with a road.
Here are some of the #Teams
We can't wait!
William Nicol is just a start .we need more documentaries, more studies, more Thesis, more biographies more School subjects more knowledge about the woman who made those white supremacists SHIT their pants - y’all think Nelson Mandela liberated us?They NEGOTIATED cause of her✊🏾 pic.twitter.com/JQiZRlY0e0— the Profounder (@ProReso) October 3, 2018
I agree completely with the renaming of William Nicol to Winnie Madikizela Mandela. The renaming of this major road is long overdue. @HermanMashaba @Julius_S_Malema @CityofJoburgZA— Magalane Legodi (@LegodiMagalane) October 3, 2018
I drive on William Nicol almost everyday when I’m in Jhb, and damn this sounds great!! https://t.co/n0yRBlycWt— AfriKKKan (@HarvWulf) October 3, 2018
Start with the airport...or another building
We want Cape Town International to be renamed to Winnie Madikizela-Mandela. They can change William Nicol afterwards— Sinethemba (@jstSne) October 2, 2018
How about renaming SOWETO (Which is actually not name) to Winnie Madikizela? Mama loved the place. https://t.co/Wc9ZlEiZOb— Nyanda (@theonyanda) October 3, 2018
I'm not against changing names or renaming something y don't u build a new thing n name it will our great grand child now where their country come from no if is William Nicol drive live it there and explain it and build new thing name it Winnie— Fanie (@Fanisto12) October 3, 2018
Were we even consulted?
So these guys sat around a table with their big bellies and decided on renaming William Nicol drive to Winnie Mandela drive? No public consultations, nothing!?😩 pic.twitter.com/s1aXXiELjn— #KumkaniSolomon💦 (@_magakwe_) October 3, 2018
We can't disrespect her name like we do William Nicol
I wonder how it will feel like swearing on Winnie Mandela Drive wen stuck in traffic I guess it was ok with William Nicole since I don’t know him,but knowing Winnie how will I do that?🤷🏿♂️— Archie (@RagsArchie) October 3, 2018
William Nicol drive is a nightmare! Now Mama Winnie is gonna be dragged on Robots not working at Winnie Mandela Drive everyday. That's gonna make it sound like she was not important.— Apara ko khape (@Mafiri_fire) October 2, 2018
It won't ease the traffic
If you think traffic is bad on William Nicol now, just wait until its called Winnie Mandela! pic.twitter.com/WA9alQVYjr— sick6_six (@sick6_six) October 3, 2018
Sithe Cape Town International Airport please... Leave William Nicol with its congestion leyo ayihluphi... Focus on what the people asked for, practice for 2019 #winniemandela #winniemadikizelamandela pic.twitter.com/f9vdJZwZ7w— Vladimir Omnyama 🇸🇿 (@the_dippa) October 2, 2018