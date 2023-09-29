A senior administrative officer at Sekhukhune municipality in Limpopo and three alleged accomplices were arrested by the Polokwane-based Hawks' for alleged tender fraud.
The municipality awarded tenders worth more than R5m to different companies to provide security services in 2018
“It is alleged that the former municipal CFO and the senior administrative officer connived with other companies, which never rendered any service, to deposit money into the companies' accounts that was later shared among themselves.
“As a result, the companies that rendered the services did not receive their payments,” Hawks spokesperson Lt-Col Matimba Maluleke said.
On Thursday, an operation conducted in Groblersdal led to the arrest of former municipal official Andries Mokgotho, 45, and two service providers, Bongani Masupye, 34, and Shivhadana Murovhi, 39.
The administrative officer was not found on Thursday but handed herself over to the Hawks on Friday morning. The former CFO is still on the run.
Mokgotho, Masupye and Murovhi appeared in the Groblersdal magistrate’s court on Friday morning to face fraud and theft charges. They were remanded until next Thursday when they are expected to apply for bail.
“The senior officer will make her first appearance in the Groblersdal magistrate’s court on Monday.”
Head of the Hawks in Limpopo Maj-Gen Gopz Govender welcomed the arrests and vowed to hunt down the outstanding suspects.
“We are on a mission to clean both government and private sectors by rooting out corruption,” Govender said.
TimesLIVE
Hawks nab Sekhukhune municipal official, three others for alleged fraud
Image: 123RF/BELCHONOK
A senior administrative officer at Sekhukhune municipality in Limpopo and three alleged accomplices were arrested by the Polokwane-based Hawks' for alleged tender fraud.
The municipality awarded tenders worth more than R5m to different companies to provide security services in 2018
“It is alleged that the former municipal CFO and the senior administrative officer connived with other companies, which never rendered any service, to deposit money into the companies' accounts that was later shared among themselves.
“As a result, the companies that rendered the services did not receive their payments,” Hawks spokesperson Lt-Col Matimba Maluleke said.
On Thursday, an operation conducted in Groblersdal led to the arrest of former municipal official Andries Mokgotho, 45, and two service providers, Bongani Masupye, 34, and Shivhadana Murovhi, 39.
The administrative officer was not found on Thursday but handed herself over to the Hawks on Friday morning. The former CFO is still on the run.
Mokgotho, Masupye and Murovhi appeared in the Groblersdal magistrate’s court on Friday morning to face fraud and theft charges. They were remanded until next Thursday when they are expected to apply for bail.
“The senior officer will make her first appearance in the Groblersdal magistrate’s court on Monday.”
Head of the Hawks in Limpopo Maj-Gen Gopz Govender welcomed the arrests and vowed to hunt down the outstanding suspects.
“We are on a mission to clean both government and private sectors by rooting out corruption,” Govender said.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
Former North West health HOD, two others in court on fraud charges
KZN woman arrested for 'submitting fake insurance claims worth R900k'
Gangster Nkululeko Mkhize lived the high life but died a sordid death
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos