Transnet announces replacements for Portia Derby, Nonkululeko Dlamini

29 September 2023 - 17:50
Dineo Faku Senior Reporter
Transnet has announced that Michelle Phillips, CEO of Transnet Pipelines, has been appointed acting group CEO with effect from November 1. She replaces Portia Derby, above.
Image: Freddy Mavunda

Transnet on Friday confirmed that its CEO Portia Derby and group CFO Nonkululeko Dlamini were leaving the parastatal. 

Derby will step down at the end of October after handing in her resignation on Friday, while Dlamini is officially out after serving notice from  September 1.

Transnet CEO Portia Derby resigns

Transnet CEO Portia Derby has quit after three years at the helm.
56 minutes ago

Michelle Phillips, CEO of Transnet Pipelines, has been appointed acting group CEO with effect from November 1, while a recruitment process for a permanent group CEO is under way. 

Hlengiwe Makhathini has been appointed interim group CFO.

“Both candidates were considered and recommended by the board as suitable to step into these respective roles in an interim capacity. Both Derby and Dlamini will be available to assist with the necessary handover processes as required,” Transnet said.

Derby has faced mounting pressure to resign from various industry bodies.

In December 2022, Minerals Council South Africa, which represents 80% of the mining industry, called on the Transnet board to replace her and Transnet Freight Rail (TFR) CEO Sizakele Mzimela with a new management team because of the impact of the company's worsening operational performance on miners.

Rail and port network constraints have undermined the mining industry’s export potential.

In 2022, exports through the Richards Bay Coal Terminal dropped to 50m tonnes, the lowest level in 30 years due to challenges at TFR.

The council previously said bulk mineral exporters lost R51bn in 2022 when measuring deliveries to the ports against targeted tonnages. It said the mining industry could generate R151bn in extra revenue if TFR operated at nameplate capacity.

On September 15, the Durban Chamber of Commerce and Industry called for the removal of the Transnet leadership amid concerns about operations at the city’s port.

