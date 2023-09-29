South Africa

Trial of three men accused of German tourist's murder set for July 2024

29 September 2023 - 17:39
Ernest Mabuza Journalist
The trial of three men accused of killing a German tourist near the Kruger National Park last year is set for trial in the Mbombela high court from July 22 next year.
Image: Supplied/SAPS

The three men accused of killing German tourist Jörg Schnarr near the Kruger National Park last year were indicted when they appeared in the Kabokweni magistrate’s court on Friday. 

Their case was transferred to the Mbombela high court for trial from July 22 to August 2 next year.

Joseph Nyalunga, 35, Marshall Cebo Mamba, 38, and Bongumusa Fortune Matsane, 25, are charged with murder, attempted murder and attempted hijacking.

The shooting incident occurred on October 3 on Numbi Road near White River when four German tourists were attacked.

The accused have been in custody since their arrests last year. 

TimesLIVE

