Opinion

Transnet crooks are stealing from all of us

It’s a cop-out to lay all the blame at the door of group CEO Portia Derby and the head of its freight rail division Siza Mzimela

24 September 2023 - 00:00 By SUNDAY TIMES EDITORIAL

No good news flows out of Transnet nowadays. By all accounts, the state-owned rail and ports company is on life support...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. BONGANI RULASHE | Whistleblowing wins when top and bottom meet in the centre Opinion
  2. Gordhan trusts Transnet board will come up with turnaround plans South Africa
  3. Rough seas cause damage to rail operations in Gqeberha South Africa
  4. WILLIAM GUMEDE | South Africa has reached the tipping point of collapse Opinion
  5. Shock as Sars impounds five foreign ships over 'illegal fuel bunkering' News
  6. PATRICK BULGER | Spier of the Nation: debt-ridden state drowns its sorrows on ... Opinion & Analysis

Latest

  1. PETER BRUCE | Our leaders: living the high life in the twilight zone Opinion
  2. Mampara of the week: Jackie Phamotse Hogarth
  3. CARTOON | Metro municipalities grapple with worsening water shortages Opinion
  4. WIM DE VILLIERS | Join the rolling maul to a brighter future Opinion
  5. TONY LEON | Editing history to escape the truth Opinion

Latest Videos

Video shows submarine bobbing in ocean due to strong winds
"If coloureds don't work, you don't trade" says Fadiel Adams during business ...