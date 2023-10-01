South Africa

Political activist and musician Julian Sebothane Bahula has died

01 October 2023 - 15:49
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Julian Bahula has died at the age of 85.
Julian Bahula has died at the age of 85.
Image: Sowetan

Political activist and musician Julian Sebothane Bahula has died at the age of 85. 

His family said he passed away peacefully on Sunday morning with his wife by his side, after a short and courageous battle with cholangiocarcinoma (cancer of the bile duct). 

“We mourn the loss of Julian Sebothane Bahula, a distinguished musician, composer, African music promoter in the UK and passionate political activist,” said family spokesperson Rapitse Montsho. 

Bahula has been described as a true pioneer in both music and activism who played an integral role in the fight for a free and democratic SA. 

The founding member of the renowned Malombo Jazz Ensemble in the early 1960s used his music to raise awareness about apartheid and the imprisonment of political activists.

His commitment to the cause was unwavering, as he tirelessly fundraised for the then exiled ANC. 

“Julian made history by initiating the campaign for democratic dispensation and release. He organised the very first 'Free Nelson Mandela Concert' to coincide with Mandela’s 65th birthday and a call for the release of political prisoners in SA, at Alexander Palace London, in collaboration with the Anti-Apartheid Movement,” said Montsho.

Bahula was presented with the Order of Ikhamanga (Gold), by former president Jacob Zuma in 2012 for his contribution to and achievement in the field of music, arts and the struggle for a free and democratic SA. 

Bahula is survived by his wife, Pinky Miles-Bahula and leaves behind a legacy that extends to his grandchildren, nieces, nephews and the global music community. 

TimesLIVE

READ MORE

Aziz Pahad was a hardworking public servant and astute diplomat with a 'lack of ego': Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa has described former deputy foreign minister Aziz Pahad as a "legendary networker", a hardworking public servant and astute ...
Politics
1 day ago

'Fight for truly nonracial SA must continue,' Lesufi tells mourners at funeral of Aziz Pahad

Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi says the fight for a truly nonracial South Africa must continue.
Politics
1 day ago

Zulu royal family should unite for the sake of late King Goodwill Zwelithini, says Sihle Zikalala

Tensions between Buthelezi and King Misuzulu played out after Buthelezi's death two weeks ago
News
3 days ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. Award-winning South African musician Julian Laxton has died: reports South Africa
  2. 'I sense her smiling down on our family' — Jesse Clegg remembers late wife TshisaLIVE
  3. 'The heavens gained a true gentleman' — tributes pour in for 'Binnelanders' ... TshisaLIVE

Latest

  1. Political activist and musician Julian Sebothane Bahula has died South Africa
  2. SA education facing infrastructure backlog, overcrowding and shortage of ... South Africa
  3. Eskom starting to 'turn the corner' in addressing severity of load-shedding — ... South Africa
  4. Maldives opposition candidate Muizzu wins presidential vote World
  5. Nightclub fire kills at least seven in Murcia in Spain World

Latest Videos

'Not far from dealing final blow in the AKA murder case' says Bheki Cele in ...
Inside the JHB building where 77 people lost their lives