Decapitated body found in Cape Town with head in gift bag

03 October 2023 - 17:04 By Kim Swartz
Police members found the victim with his head decapitated. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Paul Fleet

A decapitated body with its head placed in a gift bag was discovered this week in a Cape Town suburb known for gang activity.

Members of the police were on the scene when the unidentified man was found in Beacon Valley on Monday evening.  

“Police members attended to the crime scene where they found the victim with his head decapitated,” said police spokesperson Sgt Wesley Twigg.

Pictures of the gruesome scene were circulated on social media, prompting criticism from some community stakeholders who said the victim has yet to be identified.

Chairperson of the Mitchell’s Plain community policing forum Norman Jantjes told TimesLIVE the crime scene suggested whoever was responsible intended to make a statement.

“It seems the body was dumped at the corner, but the murder was not committed last night as witnesses said the body was smelling and you could see the wounds were dried.

“These brutal murders happen occasionally within the area, and it is unfortunate people stoop to this level,” Jantjes said. 

Mitchells Plain community stakeholders have asked the City of Cape Town to install CCTV cameras within known hotspot areas to help combat crime and investigate incidents. 

“We trust the community will stand together to highlight the issue of crime and ask mothers to be aware of their children’s whereabouts and involvements,” said Jantjes.

