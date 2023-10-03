South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues

03 October 2023 - 10:15 By TIMESLIVE
Courtesy: SABC News

The trial of five men accused of killing former Bafana Bafana captain Senzo Meyiwa continues in the Pretoria high court on Tuesday.

Four of the five accused have denied being at a gathering at a Vosloorus hostel on the day the soccer star was fatally shot on October 26 2014.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE

Accused deny being with state witness on night of Meyiwa murder

Four of the five men accused of the murder of Senzo Meyiwa have denied being at a Vosloorus hostel at a gathering on the day the soccer star was ...
News
15 hours ago

'As old as I am, would I just decide to come and lie to this court?': Witness to defence lawyer in Meyiwa trial

The defence for alleged triggerman Mthobisi Prince Mncube on Monday sought to poke holes in the testimony of a policeman who described him allegedly ...
News
19 hours ago

'Witnesses should be protected': Experts weigh in on witness intimidation in Meyiwa murder trial

In the first round of the rebooted Senzo Meyiwa murder trial, witness intimidation and safety have come under the spotlight.
News
2 weeks ago
