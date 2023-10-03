Hot local property developments that should be on your radar

Whether you're a homeowner, a first-time homebuyer, an investor or a property professional, Everythingproperty.co.za is your go-to for all the latest property and related lifestyle news.

This expertly curated property portal is home to digital editions of the fortnightly Business Day HomeFront and Sunday Times Neighbourhood magazines.

In these publications, you’ll find must-read articles about hot property developments that should be on your radar. This includes:

The billion-rand new builds going up in Cape Town's CBD

A total of 22 buildings are rising into the Mother City skyline, with eight being residential developments.

The units in these developments are kitted out in top-of-the range fixtures and fittings and offer future residents all kinds of amenities and services that will be conveniently available, most at the press of a button. Flexible leasing options make these properties especially sought-after, targeting a new market of nomads and travellers.

Click here to find out which exciting new developments are going up and what they have to offer.