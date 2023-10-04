South Africa

Aids expert and struggle activist Prof Jerry Coovadia dies aged 83

04 October 2023 - 18:56 By TimesLIVE
President Cyril Ramaphosa described Prof Hoosen Mahomed 'Jerry' Coovadia as an outstanding scientist and committed anti-apartheid campaigner.
Image: X/Presidency

Leading scientist, HIV/Aids expert and longstanding activist Prof Hoosen Mahomed “Jerry” Coovadia died on Wednesday at 83.   

President Cyril Ramaphosa, on behalf of the government and the nation, offered his condolences to Coovadia’s wife, Dr Zubeida Hamed, his son, Prof Imraan Coovadia, and daughter Dr Anuschka Coovadia.   

“Jerry Coovadia was an outstanding scientist and committed anti-apartheid campaigner who dedicated himself to our liberation struggle,” Ramaphosa said.

He said Coovadia dedicated himself to the physical wellbeing and social inclusion of people all over the world through his enterprising mission as a scientist and architect of public health policies.

“His pioneering, globally acclaimed research into mother-to-child transmission of HIV has rendered an immeasurable legacy to humanity in terms of which people living with HIV are able to live long and healthy lives, subject to early detection and access to treatment.”

The Coovadia family said, “We were blessed to have him at our side — in tough and challenging times. We had the privilege of his wisdom, his words of encouragement and his mentorship.

“His frankness and depth of intellect have shaped our careers and commitment in social justice. Jerry was an extraordinary human being unwavering in his commitment to serve humanity,” the family said, adding that  Coovadia was one of South Africa’s foremost intellectuals and his commitment to social justice, equity and fairness were central to his core beliefs.

“Beyond his science work he fought tirelessly against the cruel apartheid system and was forthright in his criticism of any form of corruption. His everlasting legacy was a principled one founded on his core beliefs of justice, fairness and equity for all.” 

TimesLIVE 

