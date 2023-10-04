Rugby

Ireland laugh off idea of collusion to knock out Springboks

04 October 2023 - 18:36 By Nick Mulvenney
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Ireland attack coach Mike Catt.
Ireland attack coach Mike Catt.
Image: David Rogers/Getty Images

Ireland assistant coach Mike Catt has laughed off the idea that there might be collusion with Scotland to ensure both teams go through to the World Cup quarterfinals at the expense of defending champions South Africa.

All three teams are still in the hunt for a knockout spot with the Springboks having completed their four pool B matches and Ireland and Scotland meeting in a Paris showdown on Saturday.

If Scotland win by 21 points or more with the Irish earning a bonus-point, then those two teams would advance and knock out the Springboks.

Bok coach Jacques Nienaber said on Sunday that collusion would constitute “match-fixing” but Catt dismissed the idea out of hand in any case.

“That stuff is just white noise in the background. No, we are not going to be in cahoots with Scotland,” he said in Tours on Tuesday.

“Would we want Scotland to beat us by 21 points? Would you want Scotland to beat you by 21 points?”

Ireland, who have won their last eight Tests against Scotland going back to 2017, are strong favourites to go through after their epic 13-8 victory over the Springboks at Stade de France two weeks ago.

South African fans should be reassured that the last time Scotland beat Ireland by 21 or more points was a 32-10 victory in the 2001 Six Nations, one of only six Scottish wins in 30 Tests against the Irish this century.

Scotland could also go through with South Africa by winning by eight points or more on Saturday and depriving the top-ranked Irish a bonus point.

RUGBY WORLD CUP | All the pools, fixtures and results

All the 2023 Rugby World Cup pools, results and fixtures.
Sport
1 month ago

Even that has proved out of reach for the Scots in the last 22 years as the last time they managed a win with more than a seven-point margin was in a 2007 World Cup warm-up.

Catt, a World Cup-winner with England in 2003, said he was leaving all consideration of permutations to head coach Andy Farrell.

“Andy is fully aware of what needs to happen. Ultimately, both sides need to win the game. If you do that then you put yourself in a good position, that is what we will try to do.”

Catt said Ireland would be looking to improve even on their performance against the Springboks as they chase a 17th straight Test win.

“We have prepared well for this game. We have had a weekend off on the back of that South Africa game and we need to chase our potential.

“We need to make sure we go up another level to what we were against South Africa.” 

Reuters

TIMESLIVE WORLD CUP PROFILES

Pools:

Pool A Pool B Pool C | Pool D

Star players:

Damian Penaud, France | Canan Moodie, South Africa | Selestino Ravutaumada, Fiji | Ardie Savea, New Zealand | Will Skelton, Australia Johnny Sexton, Ireland Antoine Dupont, France 

All the World Cup pools, fixtures and results here

READ MORE

RUGBY WORLD CUP | All the news and action

The 2023 Rugby World Cup in France kicks off on September 8 with the pool A match between the hosts and the All Blacks at Stade de France in ...
Sport
4 weeks ago

Moodie ‘was almost not in WP mix’: youth coach on Bok star’s meteoric rise

Craven week coach is impressed by the young star’s progression from school rugby to the highest stage
Sport
21 hours ago

Long string of permutations could decide Boks’ pool B fate

The permutations for those hoping to qualify for the quarterfinals of the Rugby World Cup are vast and varied — and despite their 49-18 win over ...
Sport
2 days ago

Rassie unfazed as Irish radio host mocks him for his ‘giant rugby brain’

South Africa's director of rugby Rassie Erasmus has ruffled some feathers after warning Ireland of a possible exit from the Rugby World Cup as teams ...
Sport
5 hours ago

Fearless Fourie to the fore for Boks after strong display against Tonga

Fearless Springbok warrior Deon Fourie says his confidence and fitness are improving game by game and he is ready for any challenges that might be ...
Sport
6 hours ago

LIAM DEL CARME | BOK VOYAGE: Boks sidestep French obsession with Speedos

Notes from the road at the Rugby World Cup
Sport
1 day ago

Handré Pollard back for Boks but Manie Libbok hasn’t gone anywhere

He did not strike the ball cleanly at all in warm-up, which made Springbok flyhalf Handre Pollard doubly delighted he landed all four conversions he ...
Sport
1 day ago

Springboks call up Lukhanyo Am as replacement for Mapimpi

The Springboks have called up outside centre Lukhanyo Am as an injury replacement for wing Makazole Mapimpi, adding the 2019 World Cup-winner to ...
Sport
2 days ago

Boks’ Makazole Mapimpi out of the World Cup

It was anticipated but news of Makazole Mapimpi's exit from the Rugby World Cup still had a jarring effect on Monday.
Sport
2 days ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Latest

  1. Mdodana lauds quality of netball at SA champs as playoffs fight intensifies Sport
  2. Sundowns coach Mokwena ‘sure sun will shine again’ for Chiefs boss Ntseki Soccer
  3. Bavuma must be wide-awake to pitfalls for Proteas at start of World Cup Cricket
  4. Rassie unfazed as Irish radio host mocks him for his ‘giant rugby brain’ Rugby
  5. Ireland laugh off idea of collusion to knock out Springboks Rugby

Latest Videos

Aftermath of alleged hit on businessman in G-wagon
Italy bus crash: At least 21 killed in accident near Venice