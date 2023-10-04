Ireland laugh off idea of collusion to knock out Springboks

Ireland assistant coach Mike Catt has laughed off the idea that there might be collusion with Scotland to ensure both teams go through to the World Cup quarterfinals at the expense of defending champions South Africa.

All three teams are still in the hunt for a knockout spot with the Springboks having completed their four pool B matches and Ireland and Scotland meeting in a Paris showdown on Saturday.

If Scotland win by 21 points or more with the Irish earning a bonus-point, then those two teams would advance and knock out the Springboks.

Bok coach Jacques Nienaber said on Sunday that collusion would constitute “match-fixing” but Catt dismissed the idea out of hand in any case.

“That stuff is just white noise in the background. No, we are not going to be in cahoots with Scotland,” he said in Tours on Tuesday.