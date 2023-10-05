Joburg claws back R10,000 from defaulting customers in N1 operation

The City of Johannesburg decided to repeat its operation of of last month that saw hundreds of motorists apparently being encouraged to settle their municipal bills after being pulled over by metro police.

City officials again joined the JMPD in a huge roadblock, choosing to engage with customers on their outstanding bills rather than enforce payments.

On Thursday, the N1 highway came to standstill as JMPD and the police conducted a crime prevention operation on both sides of the Malibongwe off-ramp.

They were joined by officials from the city's finance department, City Power and Joburg water entities who were on hand to help residents with their municipal bills.

Cars were stopped at random by either JMPD officers or the police and motorists were directed to a JMPD vehicle to check and settle unpaid fines. Many confirmed that they were also asked if they wanted to engage the city on their bills but they said no-one was forced to do so.

Joburg’s Nkosana Lekotjolo confirmed this, insisting that their role was simply to engage and educate customers on issues about their municipal bills as well as to negotiate payment arrangements with those in arrears. He insisted that no motorist would be forced to settle outstanding bills.

“Our debtors book is sitting at more than R48bn. We are serious about collecting revenue from people who owe us. So once customers check their traffic fines ... you come and check your municipal rates as well. We then bring up your bill ... and negotiate with you [if your account is in arrears] about entering into payment arrangements,” he said.