'He assaulted me twice before, threatened to kill me': Thembinkosi Lorch's ex girlfriend

“He would sleep in a separate room.
“The accused would send her text messages informing her that he feared he would kill himself,” the report said. She perceived this as an attempt to threaten and control her.
At the time of the latest assault, Mathithibala and Lorch were no longer living together.
She claimed that on the day of the assault, she was visiting Lorch when he left her at his home to go out with one of his friends. When it was getting late, she messaged him to return her car keys.
“On arrival, an argument ensued and Lorch became violent towards her, and accused her of cheating.
“He pushed her and she fell on the pavement. She had natural hair and he pulled her by it. She screamed for help.
“His friend came to her rescue.
“He didn’t show mercy and was proud, telling her to call the police.”
Mathithibala said she didn’t report the two previous assaults as she was protecting his job and reputation.
“These were not as severe as the current incident,” read the report.
She said she had suffered intense emotional and mental repercussions.
“She found it difficult to balance life, and couldn’t focus on work as she would break down. She struggled to sleep and suffered horribly. She constantly questioned herself why Lorch treated her this way and couldn’t reconcile with the fact of being a victim of gender-based violence. Even her hair has become a constant reminder of the ordeal.”
Lorch told the court he was willing to make amends and apologise to Mathithibala.
The case was postponed to November 21.
Orlando Pirates, in a statement after Lorch's conviction in June, said the club had held an internal inquiry after his arrest. He had been fined, and ordered to undergo anger management therapy. He had completed the prescribed number of sessions.
“Since then, Mr Lorch has not been involved in any similar incident or an incident involving violence. We are confident that the anger management therapy was an appropriate corrective measure.”
The club added it would not comment further until the criminal case had been finalised.
Image: ANTÓNIO MUCHAVE
Image: ANTÓNIO MUCHAVE
