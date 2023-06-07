Pirates handed Lorch 'a monetary fine' in 2020 over assault allegations

Orlando Pirates say they took their own internal disciplinary measures against Thembinkosi Lorch when they became aware of charges of assault by the midfielder against an ex-girlfriend in 2020.

Pirates were responding to the news that an assault case against former Bafana Bafana star Lorch ended with a guilty conviction in the Randburg magistrate’s court on Tuesday.

“Orlando Pirates FC notes the decision handed down by the Randburg Magistrates Court regarding Thembinkosi Lorch on Tuesday,” Bucs said in a statement on Wednesday.

“As a club we reiterate our stance against violence perpetrated against women and children and as a result when this matter came to light in 2020, the club carried out its own investigation.

“After our internal investigations, the club charged Lorch with serious misconduct. He pleaded guilty to the charge and the club imposed a sanction of a monetary fine and ordered him to undergo anger management therapy.