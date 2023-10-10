A mother and son allegedly linked to housing foreign nationals have been arrested in connection with a wider human trafficking investigation by the Hawks.
Dumazile Nkosi, 51, and Thandoluhle Nkosi, 25, were remanded to October 18 for formal bail proceedings after a brief appearance in the Springs magistrate's court on Monday.
Hawks spokesperson Col Katlego Mogale said they are facing charges of trafficking in people, keeping a safe house, assisting illegal immigrants evade the law and illegal possession of ammunition.
“The two accused were summoned to appear in court as additional suspects in an ongoing trafficking in people case being investigated by the [Hawks] Serious Corruption Investigation team.
“The pair were added in the ongoing investigation as they were allegedly keeping and leasing premises where 47 foreign nationals were kept in February 2022 as well as failure to report activities related to trafficking in people.”
Two brothers, Solomon and Dawit Adamu, are also standing trial in connection with the case, which is due to return to court on November 3.
Gauteng head of the Hawks Maj-Gen Ebrahim Kadwa said “trafficking in people is a serious crime and a grave violation of human rights,” advising communities they could help spot the culprits through these clues:
- Poor living conditions
- Multiple people in a cramped space
- Inability to speak to an individual alone
- Answers appear to be scripted and rehearsed
- Employer is holding identity/travel documents of employees
- Signs of physical abuse
- Submissive or fearful behaviour
- Unpaid or paid very little for labour.
TimesLIVE
Mother and son linked to human trafficking probe by Hawks in Gauteng
Image: 123RF/rafaelbenari
